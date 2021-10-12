scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
TECHNOLOGY
It's official: Apple set to launch new MacBook Pro with M1X chipset at October 18 event

Feedback

It's official: Apple set to launch new MacBook Pro with M1X chipset at October 18 event

Apple set to launch all-new MacBook Pro with M1X chip.

Apple has sent out invites for the October 18 event, which is likely to see the launch of the MacBook Pro with M1X. The invite doesn't say much, but the tagline reads, "Unleashed", hinting at the company's all-new chipset, which is likely to be the successor to the M1 chip.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP Marketing, has shared a video that further hints about the upcoming MacBook Pro with system speed teased. The October 18 launch event is a Monday, which is not typically Apple's typical day for launches, but it seems that we are up for a surprise.

Developing story...

Videos