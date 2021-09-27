Jabra announces four TWS audio products in the Elite Pro, Elite Active and Elite lines

Jabra, a leader in personal sound and office solutions on Monday announced four products to establish its new Elite true wireless line-up the Elite Pro, Elite Active and core Elite lines. The additions include the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a product that features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, offering best-in-class call performance. Jabra is also releasing the Elite 7 Active with pioneering ShakeGrip coating, which the company notes is perfect for those active lifestyles. The third addition to the range is the Jabra Elite 3, which promises a fantastic sound while on-the-go to a wide audience. The final addition to the Elite range includes Jabra Elite 2, which is suited to those looking for rich sound on the go, at Jabra's affordable price point.





This redefined Elite range signifies the latest breakthrough in true wireless technology. The company notes that each one of the audio products is specifically engineered to reinvent the true wireless experience as you know it by introducing new and unique technologies optimised for specific use cases in a sleek and modern design.





Jabra was one of the first companies to introduce true wireless technology. The new Elite range is tailored for specific use scenarios. Jabra's new Pro category is designed for those who want the best of calls and music, allowing users to experience true wireless without limits. Jabra's Active category is tailored for sports and active lifestyles and the earbuds are specifically engineered to stay put when you sweat. The Elite 3 makes up part of Jabra's core category, a new standard for entry-level, on-the-go sound. Lastly, the Elite 2 is for those who prefer stand-out quality design with powerful sound output and comfort, in a reasonable price range.





Jabra MultiSensor Voice



The introduction of innovative Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology for the Elite 7 Pro delivers ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places. More people are connecting through voice Voice calling increased year on year in 2021, and is the number two use case after music**. Jabra MultiSensor VoiceTM combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms to ensure crystal clear calls. Jabra's expertise in developing intelligent algorithms resulted in the engineering of one of the first consumer earbuds that use this hybrid technology.



A cutting-edge voice pick-up (VPU) sensor in both earbuds makes Jabra MultiSensor Voice so effective. The intelligent algorithms constantly analyse the types of noise being picked up by the built-in microphones, and when they detect wind noise, they automatically activate the VPU sensor. Bone conduction technology is used to transmit voice via the vibrations in the jawbone, and the intelligent algorithm then uses the best combination of the bone conduction sensor and microphones to transmit the best call clarity.



In addition, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) creates a fully immersive experience. Sound can be personalised even further by creating a personalised audio profile with Jabra MySound technology and using HearThrough a technology that allows the user to define exactly how much outside noise they want to let in.



The Elite 7 Pro earbuds are 16 per cent smaller than the hugely popular Jabra Elite 75t, which are Jabra's smallest earbuds so far. By leveraging Jabra's database of 62,000 unique ear scans, the technology pioneer was able to create a map of the average human ear and use the insight to totally redesign the earbud. Then, after excessive testing, Jabra has been able to produce an earbud that offers exceptional sound quality and optimised comfort.



The all-encompassing earbuds come with eight hours non-stop play time and 30 hours with case charging, with fast charging that delivers 1.0 hr of power in just 5 minutes. The Elite 7 Pro comes with Alexa built-in, Siri and Google Assistant* (*Android only).



Jabra ShakeGrip technology

For those who are looking for the best fit for an active lifestyle, the Jabra Elite 7 Active is specifically engineered to suit them. Save for the Multisensor Voice technology, the Active version features the same top-quality experience as the Elite 7 Pro, with four built-in microphones for call technology and an additional two for personalisation plus adjustable ANC. In addition, based on Jabra's unique understanding of the ear, the use of liquid silicone rubber, and a wing free design, the new Elite 7 Active with ShakeGrip coating is designed to give the ultimate fit whatever your movements, changing the way people work out. For those who want to go outside whilst being active, the microphone mesh removes wind from calls, whilst the performance boosting audio ensures a powerful workout music experience.

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass and clear calls at a lower price point. After recognising a gap in the market for a lower price earbud that still offers exceptional sound quality, Jabra has used its years of experience to make great sound an option for everyone. The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equaliser, inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness, users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 also comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, sleek Danish design and in a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

Jabra Elite 2

The final addition to the new range, the Jabra Elite 2, is suited to those who are looking for rich sound on the go, at Jabra's lowest price point. There's no being fooled by the tiny size of their 6mm speakers as they still offer high audio quality and powerful bass. The Jabra Elite 2 earbuds boast a customisable EQ and noise isolation and inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio. Jabra's stand-out design is not compromised either; with class-leading comfort and an all-day secure fit, their powerful sound is not the only thing going for the Jabra Elite 2 earbuds. Staying connected all day is possible with their 2-mic call technology, instant Alexa activation, one-touch Spotify playback and Google Fast Pair technology. Supported by IP55-rated rainproof protection, the Jabra Elite 2 earbuds come in grey and navy and offer 7 hours of battery life (21 hours including the charging case).



Dr Amitesh Punhani, Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing at Jabra said: "Jabra's redefined true wireless Elite range is versatile, offering exceptional audio experience, MutliSensor technology, and stand-out design for varied customer segments. At Jabra, we take our many years of experience to push the boundaries of technology, and the new Elite range is a result of our commitment to offer unique and innovative solutions to solve realworld problems. The introduction of products like Elite 7 Pro signifies huge developments within the true wireless segment and will enable customers to experience sound like never before. Besides, we are excited to launch Elite 2, specifically designed for emerging markets like India, for people looking for rich sound on the go, at an affordable price point."