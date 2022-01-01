Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds with 28-hours battery life launched in India, price set at Rs 10,999

Jabra has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. The audio company has unveiled the Elite 4 Active with health features. The earbuds come with Spotify Tap Playback feature, native noise cancellation, Google Fast pair and HearThrough technology. The earbuds also support Voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant. The Jabra Elite Active 4 was already made official in Australia and the UK.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active comes in a signature Jabra design with angular earbuds pointing downwards. It is quite similar to the design of the Elite 3, which was launched in India a couple of months ago. Jabra says that earbuds are engineered for all kinds of workouts and come with a warranty of two years. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the new Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds: Price and availability

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds has been launched in India for Rs10,999. The earbuds can be purchased from the official website of Jabra along with the e-commerce platform including black, blue and green.

Reports reveal that the company is expected to showcase the Jabra Elite 4 Active along with other Jabra earbuds at CES 2022.

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds: Specifications

The new fitness-focused Jabra Elite 4 Active is equipped with 6mm drivers and come with support for Qualcomm aptX as well as SBC audio codecs. The earbuds can be paired with the Sound+ app. Elite 4 Active come with a Spotify Tap playback feature and active noise cancellation. The earbuds are rated IP57 for protection against dust and water.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds offer a battery life of upto seven hours and a total runtime of up to 28 hours. The charging case also supports fast charging, which means that even if you charge the earbuds for 10 minutes you can get a playtime of up to 1 hour. To fully charge the device, Jabra Elite 4 Active should be plugged into the charger for at least three hours.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active come with support for voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant. The earbuds are pretty lightweight can be worn for long hours without any hassles.