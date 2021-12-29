Jabra has announced the latest model in its truly wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4, specifically designed for workouts. Additionally, these earphones come with fetures like built-in Alex, Spotify Tp plybck, nd Google Fst Pir.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active running headphones have all of the features you would expect from a pair of running headphones, including active noise cancellation, an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, HearThrough technology to let you hear what's going on around you, and up to 28 hours of playback time.

Inside each earbud is a 6mm driver, and access to an adjustable equaliser via the MySound app means you should be able to customise the sound of the Elite 4 Active to your exacting requirements.

The Jabra Elite 4 TWS earphones are currently listed for purchase on the JB Hi-Fi retailer in Australia at a price of AUD 179 (approx. Rs. 9,700) and on Amazon UK for GBP 119.99 (approx. Rs. 12,000).

That adjustable equalizer will be appreciated if the new buds sound anything like their pricier counterparts, the Jabra Elite 7 Active. The Bluetooth earbuds in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options. There is no information on Jabra Elite 4's India launch yet.

Another handy feature for fitness fanatics is the ability to use one earbud at a time with Mono Mode. As well as letting you keep an ear free for oncoming traffic or other runners, using one earbud should push the battery life even further if you're running low.

The erbuds themselves hve seven-hour bttery life on single chrge, with totl bttery life of 28 hours with the chrging cse. They offer ANC for an immersive audio experience and an adjustable HearThrough feature that allows users to control the amount of ambient sound to let in while listening to music or calls.

The case also supports fast charging and the earbuds are said to deliver an hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. As per the Amazon UK listing, each earbud weighs 5 grams and the case weighs 47.5 grams.