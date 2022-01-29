Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds now get multipoint support

Jabra unveiled a series of earbuds in August which includes the Elite and Active earbuds. The wireless earphones were launched with many features including active noise cancellation, customizable EQ and others. Now the company has rolled out the multipoint support for Jabra Elite 7 pro and Jabra Active earbuds, which will be available via a firmware update. The multipoint support has been added to Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro earbuds.

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity lets users connect two devices at the same time. For instance, you can listen to music on your phone or watch a movie on your laptop. The earbuds will switch over to the device you are using automatically. You will not have to disconnect and then pair it with your smartphone or laptop separately. For the earbuds that do not come with multi point Bluetooth, it is very difficult to switch devices. You will first have to disconnect and forget the earbuds from your smartphone to connect them to a laptop.

To update your device, you can head to the Sound Plus app for Android or iOS, pair the earbuds and update the earbuds to gain multipoint support and other features that has been announced. Along with the multi-point, the latest firmware also brings Google Assistant certification to the Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 7 Active.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 7 Active: Price and availability

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro has been launched in India at Rs 18,999, whereas the Elite 7 Active has been priced at Rs 15,999. The earbuds will be available for purchase starting November 1, on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra Authorized resellers.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 7 Active: Specifications and features

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro comes loaded with advanced features such as the MultiSensor Voice for professional-grade audio. This feature helps the earbuds in delivering superior sound quality even in the noisiest places. Jabra MultiSensor VoiceTM combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms. Jabra's expertise in developing intelligent algorithms resulted in the engineering of one of the first consume