Jabra Evolve 2 TWS earbuds designed for working professionals launched in India, price set at Rs 39,122 

Jabra has launched its first TWS earbuds that have been exclusively designed for hybrid and remote working. The Jabra Evolve 2 TWS earbuds is the newest addition to the Evolve series. The company claims that the new earbuds improve concentration while working from remote locations. Jabra says that the Evolve2 Buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and use the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

Talking about Evolve 2, Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director - South Asia and Head - Public Sector (APAC), Jabra says "In the world we live in today, being connected has never been more important for professionals collaborating from different locations and time zones. Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering, Jabra Evolve2 Buds, that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go."

Jabra Evolve 2 TWS Earbuds: Price and availability

The Jabra Evolve 2 Buds have been launched in India at Rs 39,122. The device will be available at all Jabra authorized resellers from the end of November. The earbuds have been launched in a classic black colour.

Jabra Evolve 2 TWS Earbuds: Specifications

The Jabra Evolve 2 comes with MultiSensor Voice technology which improves the call performance by using multiple mics and Jabra algorithms to block out noise. The earbuds can be connected to two different devices at the same time, thanks to its multi-point connection feature. The Jabra Evolve 2 also features Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which can be used by working professionals to personalise the ANC to their listening preferences, blocking out any external sounds and minimising distractions. The Jabra Evolve 2 also features an in-case dongle that can be plugged into your PC. It has a wireless range of up to 20 meters/65 feet. With such a vast wireless range, the Evolve2 Buds lets working professionals move around their home or hybrid/remote work environments without compromising call quality.

