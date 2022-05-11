Jack Dorsey agrees with Elon Musk on reversing Twitter's ban on Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during a recent interview, said that he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey agrees with Musk. This comes as a surprise since Dorsey was the CEO of the company when Trump's Twitter account was permanently banned last year.

Responding to a user on Twitter, Dorsey said that banning Trump's Twitter account was a "business decision" and "shouldn't have been". Dorsey also suggested that Twitter "should always revisit" their decision and "evolve as necessary".

He added that permanent bans are a "failure" for the company and "don't work". He also explained that a permanent ban should happen only if anyone is involved with "CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc".

Will Trump return to Twitter?

Even though Musk and Dorsey believe Twitter's permanent ban on Trump should be removed, the former US president isn't very convinced. Trump previously said that he will not return to Twitter even if the account is revoked.

After Twitter and several other social media platforms put a ban on Trump, he and his team launched a Twitter alternative called Truth Social. In one of the recent interviews, Trump said, "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH."

Trump believes Musk is the right person for Twitter and should make improvements to the platform. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter," the former US President said during a recent interview.

The former US President was banned on Twitter following the Capitol riots that took place on January 6 last year. Trump allegedly encouraged rioters to take part in the violent storming of the US Capitol using his tweets and posts on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Trump's tweets were controversial in nature and were often labelled by Twitter before his account was permanently banned. He was also banned on Facebook and the company COO Sheryl Sandberg had said that the social media platform had no intention of unbanning Trump.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro review: Hit or miss?

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T hands-on video reveals full specifications ahead of official launch

Also Read | Android 13 launching this week: What to expect