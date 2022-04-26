Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk buying Twitter is a step in right direction

Jack Dorsey, the maverick co-founder of Twitter and who until recently was Twitter's CEO, has commented on Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion. Dorsey, who seems to have supported Musk's bid since the world's richest man made his offer to buy Twitter some 10 days ago, has now tweeted that he is in full support of Musk. He calls Musk buying Twitter a step in the right direction for the website.

"Elon's goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path I believe it with all my heart," Dorsey wrote in a series of tweets.

Last night, Twitter and Elon Musk announced that they have reached a deal. The press note said that Musk is buying Twitter for $44 and once the deal closes, Twitter would become a private company. It is expected that the deal would close by the end of 2022.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Musk. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever... Twitter has tremendous potential I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

In his tweets, Dorsey explained why he was giving Musk's purchase of Twitter such an enthusiastic thumbs-up. And just like we had seen earlier whenever Dorsey had commented about Twitter, this time too his statement includes the words "I love Twitter".

"I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness," Dorsey tweeted. The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

It is important to note that until November 2021, Jack Dorsey was serving as Twitter CEO in his second stint at the company. However, on November 29 he suddenly announced his resignation. Parag Agarwal, an IITian who was CTO at Twitter, was named his replacement.

While publicly Twitter Board and Dorsey parted ways amiably, there was buzz that he was ousted due to pressure from activist shareholders who were not happy with the business and almost stalled growth of the website.

Dorsey's tweets this morning hitting out at "Wall Street" are bound to again start a talk about his departure from Twitter last year.

Dorsey in his tweets also said that Twitter can't be run as a business. "In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," he tweeted. "I'm so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!"