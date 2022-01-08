JBL announces three new TWS earbuds LIVE Pro 2, LIVE Free 2, and Reflect Aero

JBL announced a slew of products at the CES 2022 held in Las Vegas. The audio brand unveiled a series of Bluetooth speakers along with TWS earbuds. JBL unveiled the LIVE Pro 2, LIVE Free 2, and Reflect Aero. All three TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation, long battery life and protection against water and dust. The only area where all the three earbuds differ is the design. The battery life is also not the common factor in the three earbuds.

Announcing the new products, JBL said in a blot post, "JBL upgrades its Live true wireless headphone series to include True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient features, improved battery life and 6 microphones for perfect voice call quality. Whether it's music, a podcast or Zoom call JBL's newest true wireless headphones, deliver the highest performance with JBL Signature Sound, for anywhere life takes you."

JBL TWS earbuds LIVE Pro 2, LIVE Free 2, and Reflect Aero: Price and availability

JBL TWS earbuds LIVE Pro 2, LIVE Free 2, and Reflect Aero earbuds are priced at 149 dollars. The JBL LIVE Pro 2 earbuds will be available in blue, black and white in Spring 2022.



JBL TWS earbuds LIVE Pro 2, LIVE Free 2, and Reflect Aero: Specifications

JBL TWS earbuds LIVE Pro 2 is equipped with 11mm drivers. The earbuds come with stem design with oval tubes to ensure better noise cancellation and enhanced audio quality. The Live Pro 2 comes with true Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient. The earbuds are equipped with 6 microphones with noise and wind isolation technology. It also includes features like Dual Connect and Sync with Google Fast Pair. The TWS earbuds also features hands-free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The earbuds feature touch control. The earbuds can be paired with the dedicated JBL headphone app. The earbuds are rated IPX5 for protection against water and dust.

The JBL LIVE Pro 2 are compatible with Qi charging. The earbuds come with speed charging support. If you charge the device for 15 mins, you will get a playback time of four hours.