JBL Flip 6, PartBox 110, and PartyBox 710 Bluetooth speakers launched in India

JBL has launched the most awaited JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker and two similarly anticipated portable speakers. The Samsung-owned company announced Flip 6 on September 2nd. According to JBL, this new fangled Bluetooth speaker is more durable and has a longer battery life than the Flip 5. It also introduced the PartyBox 110 and 710 speakers.

The original Flip Bluetooth speaker will be getting an update two years after it was launched. The PartyBox lineup of portable speakers has been expanded in the form of PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110. Both models are IPX4 rated and adopt a splash proof design.

JBL Flip 6

While sharing much of the same design as the Flip 5, the new version doubles down on the rugged design without sacrificing audio quality. Both of those key selling points are seeing some notable improvements.

Tater resistance is seeing a boost from the Flip 5, which only came equipped with an IP67 rating. The JBL Flip 6 will feature Bluetooth 5.1 which allows PartyBoost to sync with other wireless speakers, plus an IP rating change from X7 to 67 for complete protection against particles like sand.

Sound quality also gains fidelity with a dedicated tweeter and a dedicated woofer flanked by two bass booster radiators. Even with the lack of a 3.5 mm connection, it comes with a powerful battery capable of lasting 12 hours. It will be available on JBL's website from November and is priced at $129.95 (approx. Rs. 9,500).

JBL PartyBox 110 & PartyBox 710

JBL's PartyBox line of bigger Bluetooth speakers also got two new models. The PartyBox 110 and PartyBox 710 have LEDs, USB and TRS input support, and an IPX4 rating. The 110 has a speaker output power of 160W and an all-new, redesigned light show with 8 RGB animation sequences that can sync to the music.

It can be controlled via the redesigned top panel or through the PartyBox App. The PartyBox 110 can supposedly last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It has support for Bluetooth, Guitar, and mic inputs

The PartyBox 710, which has wheels to make it easier to move around, offers 800W sound output. Like the PartyBox 110, the PartyBox 710 also offers a redesigned light show with 8 RGB light configurations.

There are on-device controls, but it's also compatible with the PartyBox app to create custom light shows, control playback remotely, and add DJ sound effects. It is IPX4 splash-proof, has support for Bluetooth, Guitar, and mic inputs.

The PartyBox 710 will be available from October in the United States for $799.95 (approx. Rs. 59,000) while the smaller JBL PartyBox 110 is currently available for purchase for $399.95 (approx. Rs. 29,000).