JBL launches a gaming headset, a new line-up of TWS headphones and Bluetooth speaker

JBL has launched a slew of audio products in the market. From gaming headsets to a new line-up of TWS earphones, JBL has launched it all. The company has unveiled the Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming headset, JBL Reflect Flow Pro, JBL Tune 230NC, and JBL Tune 130NC. JBL has also launched TWS earphones exclusively for US only, it is called the JBL Endurance Race. Apart from the earphones and headsets, JBL fans can also buy a Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker.

The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless headset has been launched at EUR 119 (Rs 10,300 roughly) and in the US, it is priced at $99.95 (roughly Rs. 7,200). JBL Reflect Pro will be available for EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,500 add it is priced at $179.95 (roughly Rs. 13,100). The products will be available for purchase from September.

JBL Tune 230NC and JBL Tune 130NC have been launched at EUR 99 (roughly Rs 8,500) and $99.95 (roughly Rs. 7,200) in the US. The earbuds will go on sale in the US from October. They will be available in blue, black and white colours. The earphones and headphones have only been launched in the US and European markets. The company is yet to announce whether the earphones will be available in India and other markets or not.

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless: Specifications

The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless headset is equipped with 40mm drivers. The headset features JBL's QuantumSound Signature and QuantumSurround tech. The headphones come with a detectable mic and have a battery life of 22 hours supports fast charging, the company claims that the headset can offer playback of 60 minutes from just a 5-minute charge.

JBL Reflect Flow Pro: Specifications

JBL Reflect Flow Pro features Powerfin design and has been launched in interesting colours. The earbuds come with Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient tech for noise cancellation. The earphones also come with six microphones for voice clarity and wind suppression. In terms of battery, JBL says that the device can go on for 10 hours on a single charge. It also comes with a speed charging feature, which can provide 60 minutes of playtime on 10 minutes of charge.

JBL Tune 130NC, Tune 230NC: Specifications

The JBL Tune 130NC features a compact round design whereas the JBL Tune 230NC feature a stemmed design. The JBL 130NC is equipped with 10mm drivers whereas the JBL Tune 230NC use 5.8mm, drivers.

