JBL launches JBL Wave Buds and Wave Beam wireless earbuds: Price, availability and other details

Wireless earbuds have made lives easier and ever since we got used to them, there has been no turning back. Be it a long commute to work or a solo trip, we often consider earbuds to be one of the most important things to take along. The wireless earbuds market, in 2023, is quite dynamic and a lot of brands have some interesting offerings. JBL has launched two new earbuds in the market and the same will be available for sale from February 24.

JBL launches new wireless earbuds

JBL has launched two new true wireless earbuds in India, the JBL Wave Buds and the JBL Wave Beam, for music enthusiasts. For years, the brand has successfully maintained its reputation for audio accessories and continues being the first choice of many customers. The company has partnered with VH1 Supersonic 2023, which is the 8th edition of the annual multi-genre music and lifestyle festival. This year, the festival is being held on February 24 in Bangalore, and from February 24 to February 26 in Pune. JBL, which is the official audio partner of the festival, will be showcasing the two new earbuds, along with other products, during the festival.

JBL Wave Buds price, availability, and features

JBL Wave Buds, as the company says, are designed for 'daily entertainment'. JBL claims that the earbuds have a battery life of 32 hours and sport a 'secure and comfortable design with oval buds that are dust and water-resistant'. The company also says that the buds support fast charging and can be used for two hours with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds also promise a 'crystal-clear sound' while the user is driving or travelling on a busy street along with keeping them aware of ambient sounds. Users can also have a conversation without removing the buds.

Other features that the earbuds offer are Bluetooth 5.2 with Google Fast Pair, hands-free calls, voice assistant, JBL Headphones app compatibility, and 12 months warranty.

The JBL Wave buds are priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available at all leading retail outlets and at JBL's official website from February 24.

JBL Wave Beam price, availability, and features

JBL Wave Beam is the costlier earbuds out of the two and claims to 'reduce outside noise and enhance bass performance'. The company also claims that the earbuds can last all day with 8 hours of battery life and 24 hours of case battery life. Just like the JBL Wave Buds, the JBL Wave Beam can be used for two hours with a 10-minute charge. The JBL Wave Beam earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999.

Other features of the JBL Wave Beam are Bluetooth 5.2 with Google Fast Pair, comfortable fit with oval tubes, hands-free calls, voice assistants Google and Siri, water and dust resistance, compatibility with JBL headphones app and 12 months of warranty.