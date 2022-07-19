JBL Live Pro 2 headphones launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999

JBL has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India. Expanding its portfolio, JBL has added the Live Pro 2 earphones to the list. The TWS is equipped with True Adaptive Noise Canceling TWS with Smart Ambient, 40hrs battery life and 6 microphones for perfect voice call quality. Designed to elevate the listening experience, for anywhere life takes you.

Talking about the new launch, Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India, said, "We're thrilled to introduce our latest true wireless headphones in the Indian market. With the launch of this headphone in the personal mobility space, we aim to elevate the audio experience for on-the-go listeners to a whole new extraordinary level."

JBL Live Pro 2: Price and availability

The JBL Live Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available for purchase starting today. The device can be purchased from JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores. The earbuds are offered in colors including blue and black.

JBL Live Pro 2: Specifications

JBL live Pro 2 features a stick design. It is equipped with 11 dynamic drivers that deliver JBL's signature sound. It comes with true adaptive noise canceling as well as ambient noise support to let the background sound come in whenever required. The earbuds are equipped with 6 microphones with noise and wind isolation technology. The earbuds also support the Google Fast pair. It offers hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google

The JBL Live Pro 2 can be paired with a JBL headphones app, so you can customize music according to your taste. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for protection against water and dust. The earbuds also support fast charging technology and the company claims that they can provide a playback time of up to 4 hours in just 15 mins charge.

In terms of battery, JBL claims that the earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback time, which includes 10 hours in the earbud and 30 hours from the charging case.

