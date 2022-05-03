JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL Tune 130 NC launched in India, price starts at Rs 4999

JBL has unveiled two new pairs of earbuds in the Indian market today. The audio company launched JBL Tune 130 NC and 230 NC in India. The earbuds come with a humongous battery life of up to 40 hours, 4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls and other features.

Talking about the launch, Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India, "The all new True Wireless JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL 130 NC are the ideal customer delight earbuds, designed to mold into different needs and moods of the listener. JBL's 75 years of legacy of creating unmatched customer experience intertwined with our innovative sound engineering adoption has inspired us to come up with these beauties. You want style, quality, convenience, noise cancellation, customization, attractive pricing. We have it all covered with JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL 130 NC."

JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL Tune 130 NC: Price and availability

JBL 130 NC has been launched at Rs 4999 in India and the JBL 230NC has been priced at Rs 5999 in India. The JBL Tune 230 NC will be available at HARMAN Brand Stores, in.JBL.com and across all other major retail and online stores from May 3. JBL Tune 130 NC will be available at HARMAN Brand Stores, JBL. com and across all other major retail and online stores.

JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL Tune 130 NC: Specifications

JBL Tune 230 NC comes with features including Active noise cancelling and Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware and Talk Through features. The earbuds offer a playtime of up to 40 hours, which includes 10 + 30 hours with case with BT and 8 + 24 with ANC on. The earbuds are equipped with 4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls. It has support for Google and Alexa voice assistants. The earbuds are compatible with the JBL headphones app,