Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin is now working to create a private space station

Jeff Bezos-owned space company Blue Origin on Monday announced its plan for a private space station called the Orbital Reef. The company is said to build the space station in partnership with multiple space companies and aims to deploy between 2025 and 2030. Blue Origin describes the Orbital Reef station which would inhabit up to 10 people, as a mixed-use business park in space that would have the capability to give exotic hospitality for space tourists. The company plans to use its New Glenn rocket to launch the Orbital Reef and will provide the space station's utility systems and core modules.



"For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade," news agency AFP quoted Blue Origin executive Brent Sherwood. "We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalise space flight."

Orbital Reef is a joint venture with commercial space company Sierra Space and has the support of Boeing and Arizona State University. The companies collaborating with Blue Origin for the private space station include LIFE habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment; essentially an inflatable space station module) which plans to use its Dream Chaser spacecraft to transport cargo and crew to-and-from the station. Redwire Space will run the station's payload operations and will build deployable structures.

It also plans to use Orbital Reef for microgravity research, development and manufacturing. Boeing will build the Reef's science-focused module to run the station's operations and to conduct maintenance engineering. Further, the company will have an alternative to a spacesuit contributed from Genesis Engineering, which is also called the Single Person Spacecraft



According to a fact sheet released by Blue Origin, Orbital Reef will fly at an altitude of 500 kilometres, slightly above the ISS, with inhabitants experiencing 32 sunrises and sunsets a day. It will support 10 people in a volume of 830 cubic meters, which is approximately 30,000 cubic feet, slightly smaller than the ISS, in futuristic modules with huge windows. The ISS was completed in 2011 and has long been a symbol of US-Russia space cooperation, though Moscow has recently equivocated on the future of the partnership.

It is currently rated as safe until 2028 and new administrator Bill Nelson has said he hopes it will last until 2030, by which time NASA wants the commercial sector to step up and replace it. Blue Origin currently only flies in the suborbital space with its New Shepard rocket, which blasted Star Trek actor William Shatner beyond the atmosphere, earlier this month. Blue Origin has other projects including New Glenn, a rocket that can fly cargo and people into orbit, and a lunar lander.



