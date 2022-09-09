Jeff Bezos' secret two pizza rule will help people manage teams more efficiently

Amazon is currently one of the ruling tech giants with an annual turnover of around 469.82 billion U.S. dollars as of 2021, as per reports. The company which started as an online book retailer in a small garage by Jeff Bezos reached the billion mark in just 4 decades. But have you ever wondered what made Bezos set the foundation of such a great company and how he maintained it?

Well, he had a small rule which helped the company manage its employees, aiming for efficiency and scalability. The secret rule is the '2-pizza rule'. Yes, the yummy pizza indeed inspired Bezos to make his employees more productive. And it's not just Amazon, but the two pizza rule can help any team in holding more productive and manageable meetings.



The two pizza rule of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos in his early days of setting up Amazon established a rule that every internal team should be as small as it can be fed with two pizzas. The rule was not to control and cut down the catering bills instead, it was aimed at efficiency and scalability.

A smaller team is easier to manage and it's easier to engage with each and every employee present in the group. However, there was one more reason which really pushed Bezos to follow the rule in Amazon, and that is small teams try to work together and are easily able to assess the common resources of the company.

In short, small teams are easier to manage, employees are connected with each other and all the ideas can be heard. On top of it, small teams work together to work collectively and effectively for bigger projects.



Now let's look at how the two-pizza rule can help you in holding more productive meetings.



- Help employees work together

Smaller teams have higher levels of engagement and autonomy. They can make choices more quickly while keeping in mind the thoughts of the majority. According to a recent Gallup research, companies in the US with fewer than 10 employees had engagement levels of 42 per cent, whilst the average engagement level for larger companies was around 30 per cent.

- All employees get recognition

A small team helps all the employees to keep their ideas forward. Often employees don't speak or engage much in larger teams. So smaller teams can look at all the creative ideas flowing in the minds of each and every member.

- Flow of creativity and innovation

Bezos emphasized the benefits of smaller, decentralized teams in a letter to shareholders he sent in 2013. He wrote, "This decentralized distribution of invention throughout the company - not limited to the company's senior leaders - is the only way to get robust, high-throughput innovation."

- Restricts data duplication

Smaller teams also prevent the creation of duplicate or double data analysis. Since each team is responsible for a certain business domain, no other team will interfere or will work or create similar data.

"Nobody else in the organization owns that domain, including the data or the services that power it. In my mind, it is one of the most efficient organizational designs for structuring teams because it helps agility and prevents data duplication. You don't have two teams which are gathering the same type of data or servicing the same kind of things," says Manmeet Dhody the Chief Technology Officer - Payments at Paytm.



What is the ideal size of a team according to 2 pizza rule

Now you may be thinking about what is the size of an ideal team which can be fed two pizzas. Well, if we look at the size of a medium pizza, it's 12 inches providing around eight slices. This can be enough for three two four people. By that number, two pizzas can easily be divided between six to eight people.

So a small team should have 6-8 team members to work efficiently. Bonus? Well, the team gets to eat pizza. In addition employees with happy tummies will work happily in the teams too. So a win-win situation for both.

Now you know the secret of Jeff Bezos, who made the startup become a billion-dollar multinational company. Safe to say, two pizzas for a meeting helps the team in high-yielding.