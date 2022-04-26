Jeff Bezos trolls Elon Musk, says if China gained leverage over Twitter after buyout deal

Elon Musk, the wealthiest man on earth, is the proud owner of Twitter now. His motive behind buying the microblogging website, per him, is to propagate free speech on the platform, but his fellow tech billionaire, Jeff Bezos, thinks his intentions may not be in place. Call it a jibe at Musk because Bezos did not hurl any comments directed at him. He, however, pointed out that the buyout of Twitter may give China "a bit of leverage" over Twitter, aka the town square.

Bezos simply asked a question by retweeting a New York Times reporter, but he managed to stir up a controversy, the idea of which is a hot topic amongst critics right now. Amazon's boss hinted that Tesla's close relationship with China, which is also a major manufacturing hub for the company's electric cars, may give the country the so-called leverage on Twitter.

This is what Bezos wrote:

"Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"

His question is based on the NYT reporter's tweet that pointed out the relationship between Tesla and China. According to the tweet, Tesla's second-biggest market last year was China and the battery makers in China are major suppliers for Tesla's electric vehicles. In his tweet, the reporter also mentioned that the Chinese government lost leverage over Twitter right after it banned it back in 2009.

While Bezos' question attracted a plethora of colourful answers, he chose to clear the air by answering his question himself. He said, "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter." He, however, also admired Musk and said that he is "extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity."

The bottom line is: Bezos knows Musk is full of revolutionary ideas, but since he has had a love-hate relationship with the Tesla CEO, he could not help but troll him for his latest achievement that likely comes against the backdrop of free speech. And while he showed he has full faith in Musk's abilities, he may just be uneasy about what will happen to Twitter after Musk starts to reign it. Maybe he thinks his DMs will no longer be just accessible to him — a possibility that many other critics are also concerned about.

Musk has been trying to convince the critics in his quirky way, but the notion that owning Twitter would give the Tesla and SpaceX CEO more power than ever is what most of them are scared of.