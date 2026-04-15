Jeff Bezos’s salary hasn’t changed since 1998, yet he’s worth $250 billion

Jeff Bezos's salary at Amazon sparks discussions in corporate circles. Despite his net worth exceeding $250 billion ( approx. Rs 23.29 lakh crore), Bezos earns an annual salary of just $81,400 (approx. Rs 76,01,823), according to Amazon’s 2026 proxy, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The figures remain unchanged since 1998, showcasing a modest figure, which contrasts with Amazon's $1.6 million expenditure on its security and business travel last year.

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Bezos's wealth strategy relies on Amazon stock, where he holds about 8% of the company, valued at over $200 billion. This approach aligns his financial success with Amazon's long-term performance, a trend among tech leaders prioritising equity over salary.

“Mr. Bezos requested not to receive additional compensation and has never received annual cash compensation in excess of his current amount,” the filing reads.

Bezos has explained that additional compensation is unnecessary due to his substantial stake in Amazon. His strategy aligns his goals with those of shareholders, focusing on long-term growth rather than short-term gains. Amazon's executive pay structure reflects this mindset with stock-based rewards over high base salaries.

While Bezos's salary is modest, Amazon's spending on his security is significant, justified by his global profile and associated security risks, essential for operational safety and risk management.

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His income primarily stems from Amazon's stock appreciation, making him the largest individual shareholder. As Amazon grew, his wealth expanded through equity, not a paycheck, highlighting the difference between traditional salaries and equity-based wealth.

Bezos's salary strategy is unique among CEOs. His decision to maintain a low salary demonstrates confidence in Amazon's growth and aligns with the company's culture of frugality and long-term thinking. Critics, however, argue that such structures can contribute to wealth inequality, as stock-based wealth can grow significantly, creating disparities between executives and average employees.