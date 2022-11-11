Jesus Christ is now verified on Twitter, users rush to follow him

Jesus Christ is now verified on Twitter. Yes, you read it right. Twitter has officially verified a parody page that goes by the name Jesus Christ, and the blue checkmark is possible due to the Twitter Blue subscription, which is rolling out in select countries for $8. The subscription includes perks such as the ability to edit the tweet and the prestigious blue checkmark. Interestingly, the fake Jesus Christ account has been around since 2006, and its bio reads, "Carpenter, Healer, and God". The profile also bears a link to Jesus Christ's Wikipedia page and it has over 7 lakh followers.

After many users started spotting the blue checkmark on Jesus Christ's profile, many were in splits. One user (@WalshJackMD) wrote, "Please make me your only follower, Jesus. I carried you down the beach that one time". Another user (@NikiBeach19) said, "I'm still waiting for Santa to come on Twitter. I just know he's real".

It also means that the user under the guise of Jesus Christ is using an iPhone, since Twitter Blue is available in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK for iOS devices. Twitter is planning to expand Blue to other countries very soon. Twitter Blue may come to India next month for Rs 719.

Meanwhile, Jesus Christ is not the only parody (read: fake) profile receiving a blue tick. Other verified accounts that have emerged include the gaming character Super Mario, NBA player LeBron James, and even former US president Donald Trump, who remains banned on the platform. In the days ahead, such profiles with blue checkmarks may pose new challenges as to what is fake and what is authentic on the platform. Twitter is also experimenting with an official tag that users cannot buy. However, Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, first scrapped the project. Now, it is slowly making a comeback.

Until then, what lies ahead of Twitter under Musk's leadership? Only time will tell.

