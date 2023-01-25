Jio 5G available for free in 184 Indian cities, check if your city is on the list

Reliance Jio is deploying its 5G services across India at a fast pace. The Telecom operator launched its fifth-generation network in October 2022 and within almost 4 months, Jio has covered more than 150 cities with 5G network. Dubbed Jio True 5G, the faster network was recently launched in 50 more cities including cities in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Goa and more.

With the recent deployment, Jio has covered around 17 states and union territories (UTs) and is now live in 184 cities. Let's take a look at the list of all the cities where Jio has deployed a 5G network recently.

Jio 5G reaches 50 more cities

Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh).

Nagaon (Assam).

Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Korba (Chhattisgarh)

Panaji (Goa)

Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat (Haryana)

Dhanbad (Jharkhand)

Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru (Karnataka)

Alappuzha (Kerala)

Kolhapur, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli (Maharashtra)

Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri, Sambalpur (Odisha)

Puducherry (Puducherry)

Amritsar (Punjab)

Bikaner, Kota (Rajasthan)

Dharmapuri, Erode (Tamil Nadu).

Meanwhile, Jio is already available in more than 100 other cities including- Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Nathdwara, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Pune, Ujjain temples, Kochi, Guruvayur temple, Tirumala, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Bhopal, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru, Amravati and 33-districts of Gujarat.

In the meantime, the telecom operator is offering 5G 5G mobile network at no additional cost to users but on an invitational basis. Unlike, Airtel, Jio users will have to wait for the Jio 5G Welcome offer to use the 5G network. According to the telco, once the invite is sent, Jio users can use unlimited 5G data with more than 1Gbps speed.

What is Jio Welcome offer

Jio is sending the 5G Welcome Offer to customers who have an active mobile plan of Rs 239 plan or more. For users who don't have this active plan, Jio has also branded its Rs 61 plan as the 5G upgrade plan. So recharging with this add-on plan will make the users eligible to join 5G.

Notably, even after recharging with the Rs 61 plan, it is not guaranteed if you will get 5G. To get the Jio 5G network to ensure you have an active plan, a 5G smartphone and have even updated your software to get the 5G support. Once the system update is installed, your chances of getting the Jio 5G will increase. Jio will send the 5G invite on My Jio app, SMS and even on WhatsApp if you have subscribed for its WhatsApp notification.



