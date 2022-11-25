Jio 5G available in all cities of Gujarat, Jio users in the state can avail 5G services for free

Reliance Jio is rolling out its 5G services across India at a rapid pace. The telecom operator has already started to provide fifth-generation network services in 12 Indian cities-- Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and Faridabad. And now Jio has launched its 5G services across the entire state of Gujarat.

Mukesh Ambani headed telecom service provider has announced Gujarat as the first Indian state to get 100 per cent 5G coverage across the 33 district headquarters. "Starting 25th November, Jio users in Gujarat will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1gbps speeds, at no additional cost", cites the official statement by Jio.

Dubbed as Jio True 5G, the fast network services will also help Jio to launch Jio 5G-powered initiatives across industries like education, healthcare, agriculture, IOT sectors in Gujarat and other states. Jio also announced a True 5G-powered initiative titled 'Education-For-All' in the state in collaboration with Reliance Foundation. With this initiative, the telecom giant is aiming to digitise 100 schools in Gujarat initially and offer services like-

JioTrue5G connectivity

Advanced Content Platform

Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform

School Management Platform



Meanwhile, Jio users in Gujarat and other Jio 5G-enabled cities can connect to the latest network and use 5G services for free. Jio is offering unlimited 5G data at speeds of up to 1gbps as part of the Jio Welcome 5G offer if users have 5G enabled smartphones. Jio also assured its users during the 5G launch that the new 5G services will automatically connect to the 4G SIMs. So customers don't need a new SIM to get 5G connectivity.

However, not all Jio users will be able to take advantage of the welcome offer. Jio is launching the 5G welcome offer on an invite basis. So users will have to wait for the invite from Jio to avail of the services. You can check the details and invite on the MyJio app. Also make sure your 5G smartphone has received the 5G update from the manufacturers. While Oppo, Samsung, Realme and other smartphone makers have started rolling out the software update for Jio 5G support, Apple will launch the iOS 16.2 with 5G connectivity in December 2022.