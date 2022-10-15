Jio 5G available in India: Download speed, 5G plans, list of 4 eligible cities, how to activate 5G

Reliance Jio has launched Jio 5G in India. The telecom operator is offering 5G services in select cities at the moment. However, the company has confirmed that the pan India Jio 5G service rollout will happen by the end of next year. Currently, the Jio 5G is available only in 4 cities.

Jio 5G available in these cities

PM Narendra Modi launched 5G in India last month. Both Jio and Airtel have announced their 5G services.

Jio 5G is available in cities including – Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai. Going forward, the telecom operator has confirmed the rollout Jio 5G service pan India. The company said that the complete rollout of the 5G service will happen by the end of 2023.

Jio 5G download speed

According to Ooklas Speedtest Intelligence report, both Jio and Airtel have witnessed 5G download speeds up to 809.94mbps. The report states, in Delhi, Reliance Jio has touched 600mbps (598.58mbps to be specific) since June. On the other hand, in Kolkata, Varanasi and Mumbai, the Jio 5G download speed touched at 482.02mbps, 485.22mbps and 515.38mbps.

Jio Welcome offer

Soon after the launch of 5G services in India, Reliance Jio announced the 5G Welcome Offer 2022.Under the offer, Jio is offering eligible users 1gbps unlimited data speed free of cost. Who are the eligible users? People with eligible 5G phones living in one of the 4 cities Jio 5G are available in.

Jio 5G plans

Reliance Jio hasn't revealed any details related to 5G plans yet. The company has just mentioned that currently, 5G service will be available on 4G plans for eligible users. Notably, under the Jio Welcome Offer 2022, Reliance Jio is offering free 5G service.

Jio 5G: How to activate

Users who have a 5G phone and living in one of the eligible cities will need Jio Welcome Offer invite, which is an invitational based invite. To check if you have the Welcome Offer invite, just head to the MyJio app. The invite will be shown in the app and using that users will be able to use Jio 5G services on their phone.