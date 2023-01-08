Jio 5G launched in 78 Indian cities: check full list of cities, how to activate 5G on phone

The year 2023 will be all about 5G. Jio and Airtel launched their 5G services last year and since then the telecom operators have been rolling out their 5G services in various parts of the country. The Mukesh Ambani-headed firm has officially confirmed that it has rolled out Jio 5G service in 75 Indian cities so far. The latest ones being – Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Check the list below of cities where Reliance Jio has launched Jio 5G.

Jio 5G cities: Full list

--October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

--October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

--November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

--November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

--November 23, 2022: Pune

--November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

--December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

--December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

--December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

--December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

--December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

--January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

--January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

--January 7, 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Now, it should be noted that 5G can only be used on 5G smartphones. Jio is working with OEMs to bring 5G support to all 5G enabled smartphones. Eligible Apple iPhone models can also run 5G now with the coming of the latest iOS update.

If you live in any of the aforementioned cities and still unable to use Jio 5G you need to change settings. All you need to do is – head over to Settings menu > go to network settings > and then switch to 5G. Now, if the Jio 5G service is available in your area you will be able to use 5G on your phone. However, it should be noted that users will be able to use 5G only if they have received Jio 5G invite, which should be available on MyJio app. Jio is also sending the Jio 5G invite on WhatsApp to eligible users. If you still can't see the invite, you will need to wait longer.

Reliance Jio is expected to launch 5G plans later this year. Currently, the telecom operator has announced that users will be able to access Jio 5G if they have subscribed to Jio plan worth Rs 239 or above. Now, we suggest that you upgrade to 5G at your own risk and that's because many users are facing call drop issue and are also complaining that data is getting over really quickly.