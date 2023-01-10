Jio 5G launched in 88 Indian cities: Full list of cities, eligibility, and how to activate

Reliance Jio is on its way to fulfilling its commitment to deploying a 5G network across major Indian cities by 2023. The telco which launched its stand-alone 5G network last year in October 2022, has reached more than 80 cities across India within 3 months and will cover more cities in the coming days. In a recent deployment, Jio announced its 5G services across 10 Indian cities including Agra, Kanpur Nellore, Ahmednagar and more.

Mukesh Ambani headed telecom operator has announced its 5G services in more cities of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. Dubbed Jio True 5G, the new network connectivity is now live in Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur and Ahmednagar. With this, the telco has also announced to become the first and the only operator to launch 5G in the majority of cities in India.

Here is the list of all the cities where Jio 5G is now live.

Jio 5G cities: Full list

October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

November 23, 2022: Pune

November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

January 7, 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

January 7, 2023: Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar.

How to use Jio 5G

While Jio is leading in deploying 5G, the telecom operator has still not launched it for commercial use. This means, not all users living in the Jio 5G enabled cities will be able to connect to 5G. Instead, Jio users in these cities will receive a Jio 5G invite- Jio Welcome Offer, to connect and experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio Welcome offer

Jio users who receive the Welcome Offer will be able to enjoy unlimited internet consumption at no extra cost if their mobile has an active recharge plan- prepaid or postpaid- for Rs 239 or higher.

You can check for Welcome Offer on My Jio app. Jio will also send an SMS and WhatsApp message if your device is ready to connect to Jio 5G.

Jio 5G plan

While Jio has not launched any dedicated 5G plan, it has listed a data add-on pack through which Jio users can keep using the 10 times faster 5G network. Priced at Rs 61, the plan will offer 6GB data with validity limited to the existing plan.

Notably, Jio users can get a Rs 61 plan to use 5G if they have an existing plan lower than Rs 239. The Rs 61 voucher is applicable with Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans to access Jio True 5G.

How to connect to Jio 5G

Jio 5G can only be used on 5G smartphones so make sure you have a 5G enabled smartphone. Additionally, Jio is also working with OEMs to bring Jio 5G support, so check if you have received the latest system update with 5G support or wait till your mobile manufacturer releases it.

Significantly, if you have received the 5G update in your 5G smartphone, and also received the 5G welcome offer you need to change your phone's settings to connect to the new network. In order to do that - head over to Settings menu > go to network settings > and then switch to 5G.



