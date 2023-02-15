Jio 5G now available in 17 more cities, check if your city is on the list

Reliance Jio is deploying its 5G services at a fast pace. The telco has launched its 5G network in more than 250 cities within 4 months of its launch. And with an aim to roll out 5G PAN India, Jio is reaching more cities in the coming days. In a recent development, Jio has announced that it has launched 5G in 17 more cities in India including Rishikesh and Shimla.

In the recent announcement, the telco revealed that it has added more cities of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to its recent 5G list. Dubbed Jio True 5G, the fifth-generation network is now available across 257 Indian cities.

Jio 5G launched in these cities

Under the latest deployment, Jio has started its 5G services across 17 cities of seven states. These cities are Ankleshwar, Savarkundla (Gujarat), Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nadaun, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Akola, Parbhani (Maharashtra), Bathinda, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh (Punjab), Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar (Rajasthan), Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand).

You can check the full list of Jio 5G cities here-- Jio 5G cities: Full list

How to use Jio 5G

To use the new 5G services by Jio, users don't have to buy a new 5G SIM. However, they have to make sure that they are using a 5G supported smartphone and have received the software update to support the Jio SA (standalone) 5G network.



To check for software updates go to the device's Settings> About Device> Software Update and download the latest update if available.

Additionally, Jio is offering its 5G services for free but on an invitational basis by sending a Jio 5G Welcome offer. So to use Jio 5G you will have to wait for an invitation from the telecom operator.

Jio Welcome Offer

Jio Welcome offer includes unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speed on the current 4G data pack. So to receive a Welcome offer make sure you have an active recharge of Rs 239 on higher on your prepaid or postpaid SIM connection.

However, if you have prepaid plans under Rs 239 you can still become eligible for the invite by recharging with the Rs 61 plan.

You can check for a Jio 5G invite in your My Jio app. Or, if your phone is ready for Jio 5G, the telecom itself will send your invite notification over SMS, WhatsApp or on My Jio app.

How to activate Jio 5G

Once you have received the Jio 5G Welcome offer, you can activate 5G on your smartphone by following these steps.

-- To activate Jio 5G on an Android phone- Open the phone's Settings> Mobile network> Tap on Jio SIM> Preferred network type> Select 5G.

-- To activate Jio 5G on your iPhone- Open Settings> Mobile Data> Jio SIM> Voice and Data> 5G AUTO. Also, tap on 5G Standalone On.

Notably, the activation of Jio 5G service may also depend on the availability of 5G network coverage in your area.