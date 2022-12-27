Jio 5G now available in more cities: check if your city is on the list

Reliance Jio launched its 5G service a couple of months ago in New Delhi. Since then, the telecom operator has been rolling out Jio 5G services in various parts of the country. The latest state to be added to the list is Andhra Pradesh. Reliance Jio together with the Andhra Pradesh government launched the Jio 5G service on Monday at an event.

Jio 5G has been launched in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The telecom operator announced that its 5G service will be first available in four AP cities including -- Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur in the state. The Jio 5G service is expected to rollout to other parts of the Andhra Pradesh state in the weeks/months to come.

To announce the launch of 5G service in AP, Jio along with the state government organized an event in Vijayawada where the Minister for Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment, Information Technology, Govt. of AP, Shri. Gudivada Amarnath and Chief Secretary, Govt. Of AP, Shri. Dr K. S. Jawahar Reddy, IAS was present during the Jio 5G service announcement. During the event, the telecom operator announced investing over Rs 6,500 crore in deploying the 5G network in Andhra Pradesh. The company said that by December 2023 Jio 5G services will be available in every town, taluka, mandalam and village of Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the launch of Jio 5G in AP, Jio Spokesperson said, "We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Andhra Pradesh. Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of the State within a short period of time. The telecom operator also said that Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver "True-5G benefits to every Indian". "We are grateful to Honourable Chief Minister Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu and Government of Andhra Pradesh for extending their support in digitizing Andhra Pradesh and taking it forward," Jio further said in an official statement.

Jio 5G service is available in many Indian cities already. Check out the full list to find out if Jio 5G service is available in your area or not:

Delhi

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Nathdwara

Pune

Gurugram

Noida

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

And in all 33-district headquarters of Gujarat.

At the time of announcing Jio 5G earlier this year, the telecom operator said that the 5G service will be available in all parts of the country by December 2023. The telecom operator hasn't launched any 5G plans yet. So, currently Jio users living in eligible cities can get access to Jio 5G with 4G plans.