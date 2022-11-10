Jio 5G now available in more cities in India: Check out Welcome Offer and other details

Reliance Jio is rolling out 5G service to more cities. The telecom company has announced that 5G is now available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad too. People who are currently based in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, and Nathdwara can already try out the latest network. But, is the latest 5G service available for everyone?

Well, Reliance Jio has confirmed that it will randomly send an invite to users, which is something that the company has been doing for all the cities. It has announced the Jio 5G Welcome Offer for the new cities too, which will give users 5G service for free. Jio is offering between 500Mbps to 1Gbps speed to eligible users. As of now, there is no limitation on usage.

The eligible Jio users will either get an SMS or a notification from the company's MyJio app, which will include Jio 5G welcome offer and other details on how you can avail it. People who get the invite don't need to buy a new SIM for accessing 5G. The company has confirmed that the users will be able to use 5G on their existing phones.

Do keep in mind that you won't be able to see 5G network on your phone for different reasons, even if it is available in your area. First, you need to make sure that your smartphone manufacturer has enabled support for 5G via a software update. If your device already has support for it because the brands have started releasing the updates, then you need to configure the mobile network settings and switch to 5G.

The telecom company has said that all Jio 5G customers who are getting Jio Welcome Offer invite will be able to enjoy high speeds only if they have a valid active base plan (existing 4G pack) of Rs 239 or higher. This is applicable for both prepaid and all postpaid users.