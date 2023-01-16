Jio 5G now available in more than 100 Indian cities; check if your city is in the list

Reliance Jio is all on track to complete its mission of deploying the 5G network across major cities of India by 2023. The telco is already live with its standalone 5G network in more than 100 cities and is reaching out to more urban areas with each passing day. In a recent development, the telco extended its 5G coverage across the cities of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Dubbed Jio True 5G the network connectivity is now live in Chhattisgarh (Raipur, Durg, Bhilai), Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur), Jharkhand (Ranchi, Jamshedpur), Karnataka (Bijapur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary), Odisha (Rourkela, Brahmapur), Kerala (Kollam), Andhra Pradesh (Eluru) and Maharashtra (Amravati) and more cities. "Technology is a great uniter. Jio is proud to launch its Jio True 5G services in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and extend its reach in five states of Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, during such an auspicious time which is marked by festivities, including Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu," said Jio's spokesperson.

Significantly, Mukesh Ambani headed telecom service launched its 5G services in October 2022 and is planning to back the growth of the e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs sectors across the Indian states.

Here is the list of all the cities where Jio 5G is now live.

Jio 5G cities: Full list

October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

November 23, 2022: Pune

November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

January 7, 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

January 7, 2023: Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar.

January 15, 2023: Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru and Amravati.

With the recent launches, Jio has announced to become the first and the only operator to launch 5G in the majority of cities in India. However, it is to be noted that Jio 5G is in beta mode and not all the users living in 5G cities will get direct access to the network. Jio will send a Welcome invite to users when the network is ready to use in their area.

What is Jio Welcome offer

If the users who have a 5G enabled phone has downloaded the latest system update to Support, they have higher chances to get the Jio 5G Welcome offer. Under the offer, Jio users will get unlimited 5G internet consumption at no extra cost.

However, to use 5G Jio users will have to make sure that they have an active mobile recharge plan- prepaid or postpaid- for Rs 239 or higher.

Jio 5G plan launched

While there is no dedicated 5G plan launched by Jio, the telcom has listed a special data add-on plan for users who don't have Rs 239 or higher pack.

Priced at Rs 61, the listed data add-on pack will offer 6GB data with validity limited to the existing plan. Users can recharge with this pack to get access to the 5G network.

How to connect your smartphone to Jio 5G

After receiving the Jio Welcome offer next you need to change your phone's settings to connect to the new network. In order to do that - head over to Settings menu > go to network settings > and then switch to 5G.



