Jio 5G now available on iPhones for free: How to activate, supported models

Reliance Jio has revealed that its 5G services are now supported on multiple iPhone models. It means users in eligible circles can use Jio's "True 5G" on iPhones practically for free. This comes nearly two months after Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani officially unveiled the Jio 5G for the Indian market. Even though India has many 5G-supporting smartphones, OEMs like Apple needed to unlock the capability with a software update. Many Android smartphone makers like OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola have unlocked the connectivity option on their devices with either server-side or OTA updates in the last few weeks.

How to setup iPhone for Jio True 5G

iPhone users will first need to ensure that their device is running on iOS version 16.2. Users can check the availability of the update by heading to Settings> General > Software update.

Following the OS update, users will need to enable 5G on the iPhone manually. For that, head to Settings > Mobile Data > Voice and

Data > and select 5G AUTO as well as 5G standalone On.

Readers must note that standalone (SA) 5G tech drains the battery faster. It may also exhaust your internet data sooner.

Supported iPhones for Jio 5G

Not all iPhones have 5G support, and both Apple and Reliance Jio have released a list of compatible devices.

Only users with iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2022 (3rd gen), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max can use Jio 5G as well as Airtel 5G.

What's next?

It is possible that even after updating the iPhone to iOS 16.2, Jio 5G may not be immediately available. In that case, users need to remember two things.

Firstly, Jio 5G is available in select cities. It means if you're living in eligible circles, only then can you enjoy the connectivity option. These include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Nathdwara. Jio users in Gujarat (33 districts) can also use its 5G services.

Secondly, Jio is rolling out a "welcome offer" to sign up for its 5G services. Users can sign up for the welcome offer on the Jio app for iOS. With a single click on the button, Jio will register a request and later send an invite to use its 5G services for free.

Readers must also note that there's no need to change your existing 4G SIM card.



