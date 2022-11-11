Jio 5G now in more Indian cities, here is how to activate Jio 5G on your smartphone

Reliance Jio 5G is now available in 8 cities-- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. People who are residing in these cities can connect to the available 5G network once they get the invite on their My Jio app. The telecom operator has also assured that the 5G services will be available soon in PAN India by December 2023.

Jio users can connect and use the 5G services on their 5G compatible smartphone. The telecom operator has also launched a special launch offer for fifth-gen network connectivity. Jio is offering unlimited 5G data usage with up to 500Mbps to 1Gbps speed to eligible users.

So, if you are living in Delhi, Mumbai and other Jio 5G available cities, you will get an SMS or a notification from MyJio app. The notification will include the Jio 5G welcome offer and other details on how to avail it. If you have already received the notification, and are still not able to connect to 5G, here is a quick guide on how to activate the Jio 5G network on your smartphone.

Go to your phone's 'Settings'

Find and select 'Mobile network' or a similar option.

Next, select the Jio SIM and then select the 'Preferred network type' option.

You will see options including 3G,4G and 5G. select 5G.



Once the 5G network is selected, you will see the 5G symbol on the network status bar of your smartphone.

Notably, Jio and Airtel have confirmed that users don't have to buy a new SIM for accessing 5G. The existing 4G SIM will support and connect to the new network once it's available in the area.

Additionally, even if 5G is available where you live, and are using a 5G enabled smartphone, you may still be able to connect to the network. So, first, confirm that your 5G phone has received the software update. While most of the smartphone manufacturers have already released the update, Apple will release it by December.