Jio 5G phone announced in partnership with Google, expected to launch next year

Reliance Jio has finally confirmed the existence of the 5G smartphone. But, the bad news is the device isn't coming anytime soon. The company's Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, announced that Reliance Jio is working with Google to introduce 5G phones. This basically suggests that we might not get to see the launch of the Jio 5G phone this year and it will likely arrive next year.

He also revealed that the Jio 5G phone will be ultra-affordable. Currently, we have 5G phones in the market that are priced under Rs 20,000 too. There are chances that the Jio 5G phone could cost less than Rs 15,000, which is something that previous leaks have also suggested.

The company has announced a partnership with Qualcomm. This basically indicates that the Jio 5G phone will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Since this will be a budget smartphone, it will likely use Qualcomm's 400 series chipset, which one will usually find in cheaper phones.

Meanwhile, the good news is Reliance Jio is planning to launch 5G services during Diwali this year. This is the same time when Airtel will also roll out 5G services for its customers. Reliance Jio has announced that major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai will first get 5G services.