Jio 5G phone could launch later this month, key specs already out

Reliance Jio already sells some phones in India and now the company is planning to launch a 5G phone. Jio currently offers a handful of 4G phones. Last year at the AGM, the Mukesh Ambani-headed tech company launched the first Jio smartphone, dubbed Jio Phone Next, with 4G support.

Reliance Jio hasn't confirmed anything about the Jio 5G phone but rumours and leaks have revealed some details. As per the latest report coming from the Times of India, the upcoming Jio 5G phone will be launched during the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) scheduled on August 29. Now, this seems highly likely since Jio is already working hard to launch 5G services very soon. Some reports suggest that Jio 5G service could launch by the end of this year.

Jio 5G phone specifications

The new report reveals a few specs of the Jio 5G phone. The 5G phone is tipped to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The report suggests that there will be two variants, 2GB and 4GB. But it could be possible that the Jio 5G phone will come in just one variant, just like the existing 4G smartphone.

It is also reported that the Jio 5G phone will come packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone is said to include an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. On the software front, the Jio 5G phone could run on Pragati OS, developed by Jio in partnership with Google. The Jio Phone Next also runs on Pragati OS.

Jio 5G phone price

Now, the question is what could be the price of the Jio 5G phone?

While Jio hasn't revealed anything about its 5G phone, the new report suggests that the Jio 5G phone will be priced slightly less than Rs 12,000. If that happens, Jio will become the first Indian brand to launch a 5G phone at such an affordable price. None of the homegrown brands, including Micromax, Lava, among others, have launched a 5G phone around this price point.

Now, if the Jio 5G phone launches later this month, we can expect it to be released or be available for purchase around Diwali. As the launch nears, we expect the company to reveal official details.

