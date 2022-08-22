Jio 5G Phone launch date, price, specifications, and everything else we know so far

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its first 5G smartphone soon. If reports are considered, Jio could launch its 5G smartphone later this month at the company's AGM (annual general meeting).

The telecom giant launched its first smartphone, dubbed the JioPhone Next last year. In addition to the Jio 5G Phone, the telecom operator is expected to launch its much-awaited 5G services at least for select cities or areas.

Ahead of the launch of the Jio 5G Phone, a lot has already been revealed, including the price and specifications. Rumors suggest that Jio will build the affordable 5G phone together with Google. Again, just like the JioPhone Next, the Jio 5G Phone is said to run on PragatiOS. Let's now take a quick look at everything we know about the Jio 5G Phone so far.

Jio 5G Phone specifications (expected)



According to reports, the Jio 5G Phone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality. The panel is said to support the industry-standard 60Hz refresh rate. A report from Android Central suggests that the upcoming Jio 5G Phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor with support for 4GB of RAM and 32GB of extendable storage. It is said to run on PragatiOS and come bundled with some Jio apps as well as Google Play Services.



It is anticipated that the next Jio 5G Phone will have the same characteristics similar to the previous model. In addition, the Jio 5G Phone is likely to include features like -- always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, an instant translation via Google Lens, and Google Translate, among other things. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for at least 18W fast charging. Now, that's going to be a great deal! The Jio 5G Phone is said to support USB Type-C charging port.

The Jio 5G Phone is said to offer a dual camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.



Jio 5G Phone price in India (expected)



The Jio 5G Phone price in India is expected to be under Rs 10,000, considering the company is known for offering services at aggressive prices. The JioPhone Next was released in 2021 with a retail price of Rs 6,499.