Jio 5G rolling out to 11 new Indian cities, but here is why you should not switch to 5G right now

Jio 5G is now available in more Indian cities as the telecom company is focused on fulfilling its promise of offering the latest network to across the country. Reliance Jio has already pushed out 5G in about 13 major cities as well as in 33 districts of Gujarat. Now, it has now announced that the company has successfully launched Jio 5G in 11 new cities. But, we don't think people should switch to 5G right now. Keep reading to know more.

People who are now based in cities such as Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, will be able to experience 5G services. The company has also rolled out 5G in some of the areas where Airtel is yet to bring 5G. These areas include Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi. You can check the list of other 5G-compatible cities here.

Commenting on the latest release, a Jio Spokesperson said, "We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology."

Why you should avoid switching to 5G services right now

5G network is great and offers 10 times faster internet speed to users. However, those who have tested the network might be aware of the fact that they are running out of data very fast. Once you get access to 5G on your smartphone and activate it, your data will get over in no time. Some people are also witnessing network issues. If you plan to use 5G, then don't do it when you are out because you won't have data on your smartphone. From paying for food to booking cabs, data is very important these days. So, you would not want to be stuck in the mid of somewhere with no mobile data.

Jio offers up to 1Gbps of speed as part of the Jio Welcome Offer, but it doesn't provide additional data to test the latest network.

How to avail Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

Well, the telecom giant has confirmed that it is not offering 5G to everyone and it will randomly send the Jio 5G Welcome Offer to people. But, you can still do something. The Jio users can go to the MyJio app and find the Jio 5G banner. You need to tap on it to let the company know that you are interested in testing the 5G network. Additionally, people also need to make sure that they are living or present in an area where 5G is accessible. So, you could get Jio 5G invite a little fast. This is something that happened to me.