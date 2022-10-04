Jio 5G rollout will begin on October 5, but only for limited users

Reliance Jio has finally announced the rollout of the 5G services. The telecom company is rolling out 5G in only four cities on a trial basis, as part of the Dussehra celebrations. Jio users who are based in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi will be able to access 5G services in India, starting October 5. However, Jio isn't offering access to the latest network to everyone and it is difficult to get 5G instantly. Here's everything you need to know.

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in India, but not for everyone

Reliance Jio is launching 5G in India, but it isn't available to everyone. The telecom company will be sending an invitation to select Jio users because this is a beta test and not a commercial launch. There is no way to get an invitation from anywhere and customers will be randomly selected by the company, Reliance Jio told India Today Tech. Jio also asserted that those who will get exclusive access to 5G services will get notified via SMS and other platforms.

The customers will get an invitation with the name 'Jio Welcome Offer.' Additionally, those who will get the invitation will be automatically upgraded to the Jio 5G network, which means that people won't be required to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset to access the latest and fastest network in India. Reliance Jio has confirmed that customers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps speed.

"Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer," the company said. The telco has confirmed that the Beta trial service will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.