Jio 5G rollout will happen in 4 cities by Diwali: Check the full list and when your city will get 5G services

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has finally announced that its Jio 5G connectivity will start rolling out in India by this Diwali, which starts on October 22. At its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, the company announced that the key cities to receive the 5G connectivity include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company is also expected to roll out the network in other cities like Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Gandhinagar, as hinted by the government earlier. Jio says all Indian towns and tehsils will get Jio 5G by December 2023.

During his speech, the RIL chairperson said that Jio will offer the 'truest' 5G network and built on the Stand-alone (SA) 5G network, instead of the non-standalone (NSA) 5G option. For those unaware, NSA 5G at its core is a 4G network. SA networks, on the other hand, can perform essential 5G functions, such as reducing latency, improving network performance and centrally controlling network management functions, because of their 5G cores.

The company hopes that its Jio 5G plans will revolutionise the government's Digital India mission. Reliance has also been advocating 2G-Mukt (2G-free) India in the next few years. The company had earlier said that it is developing 5G networks with Google.

At its AGM, Ambani further added that Jo has 421 mobile subscribers. It is also the largest service provider in the wired broadband segment. However, the company says that India ranks far behind other countries when it comes to wired connections. It hopes to change that with its Jio network.