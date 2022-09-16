Jio 5G service is launching next month, do you need a 5G phone use it?

At the annual general meeting (AGM) 2022, Reliance Jio chief Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio 5G services will roll out for this Diwali. However, the 5G service will be available for select cities in the initial days. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

People living in other cities will get access to Jio 5G high-speed internet by December 2023, Ambani confirmed during the meeting. The RIL chairman clarified that Jio 5G services will reach every corner of the country "all towns, taluks and tehsils" -- by December 2023. The company claims that "Jio True 5G" delivers "breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency."

"Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network," RIL chairman said during the AGM. During the Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi said that 5G speed will be 10X compared to 4G services.

Now, coming to people living in the 4 cities that will get Jio 5G service first should you get a 5G phone to enjoy the high-speed internet? Well, that's right. To enjoy 5G services, your phone needs to support the network.

So, how do you check if your phone supports 5G network? Following are some of the steps to find out if your phone supports 5G.

Step 1: On an Android phone, you will need to head to the Settings app

Step 2: Click on the option 'Wi-Fi & Network'

Step 3: Next, click on 'SIM & Network' option

Step 4: You will now be able to see a list of all technologies under the 'Preferred network type' option

Step 5: If your phone supports 5G, it will be listed as 2G/3G/4G/5G.

Well, if your phone doesn't support a 5G network, you will need to spend money on a 5G-enabled smartphone to experience high-speed internet. Smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and many others already offer 5G smartphones option across various price points. In fact, if your budget is less, some companies like Realme and Lava have confirmed launching 5G phones under Rs 10,000.