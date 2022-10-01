Jio 5G service will reach all cities and villages by December 2023, says Mukesh Ambani

PM Narendra Modi is launching 5G services in India today at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani took the stage and said that Jio's 'true' 5G services will reach all parts of the country by December 2023. To start with, Jio 5G services will be available in 4 cities Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Speaking at the event, Ambani said, "#5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind,it's foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st century technologies, like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain & Metaverse."

"Very proud of what we've demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) & DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we're ready to take leadership&Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress," RIL chairman said.