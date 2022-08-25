Jio 5G services launching on August 29? Here is everything we know about it

Reliance Industries has announced to host their annual general meet (AGM) 2022 later this month. It is scheduled for August 29. The company usually makes all its major announcements related to services and hardware products at the AGM. This year is expected to be no different. In fact, the 2022 AGM is said to be much bigger as they can announce Jio 5G services. Finally!

A lot has already been said about the launch of 5G in India. PM Narendra Modi recently said during the I-Day speech that 5G will launch sooner than expected with 10X faster speed than 4G. Most reports suggest that 5G will be available to everyone in the country by the end of this year. Some reports also suggest that 5G services will be rolled out in 13 cities initially and later reach other parts of the country. Now, let's take a quick look at Jio 5G and when it will launch officially.

-At the AGM 2022, Reliance is expected to announce Jio 5G services, if not launch for everyone right away. The launch, we believe, can take some time.

-Or, it is possible that Jio will announce 5G rollout in select areas in select cities as a part of testing initially. Later make the service available PAN India. Airtel recently said that it will launch 5G in August, followed by pan India release in the coming months.

-Jio 5G launch (official rollout) may take some time. It is possible that Jio 5G services will launch by the end of this year or the first half of 2023.

-It is said that 5G services (including Jio) will be first available in 13 cities, followed by other parts of the country.

-5G will come to these cities first -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

-It is possible that at the AGM Jio will announce details of some of the 5G plans that it will introduce in the months to come. Airtel recently said that it may not launch specific 5G plans, instead, add 5G support to the more premium plans available right now.