Jio 5G services now available in Pune: All you need to know 

After rolling out the 5G services in Delhi NCR, the Jio 5G services have gone live in Pune. The residents of Pune can now experience Unlimited 5G Data at upto 1 Gbps+ speeds. The 5G services will be available to users from November 23, i.e today.

Talking about launching 5G services in Pune, a Jio Spokesperson said, "Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, a large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer, thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world."

"As expected, the data usage on Jio's True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio's 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," he added.



Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.



For the unversed, Jio Welcome offer is purely invitation-based and not all users will get the invitation. Jio will only send the invite to users who have an active plan of Rs 239 or above in prepaid or postpaid. Interestingly, existing Jio users will not have to purchase a separate 5G SIM as their Jio 4G SIM will support 5G. So, users will only have to ensure that their phone has an active plan of Rs 239 and above, Jio 5G support in order to get the Jio 5G invite.



Eligible users will likely get an invite on the MyJio app. So, if you live in one of the eligible cities of Jio 5G, you can check the MyJio app for the invite.



As far as the prepaid plans are concerned, Jio is yet to launch 5G specific prepaid plans. The telecom operator will launch 5G plans once its 5G service reaches more cities in coming months. The Jio is aiming to reach significant cities by the end of this year and PAN India by 2023. Until then, users can use Jio 5G for free of cost.

