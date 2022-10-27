Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Availability, speed, supported smartphones and other details

Reliance Jio and Airtel have launched the 5G network in select cities in India. For the initial roll out, Jio has released 5G services in four cities-- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. While Airtel launched its 5G Plus in 8 cities-- Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Chennai, Siliguri, Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. However, both the telecom operators are planning to cover more Indian cities by the end of this year and PAN India in 2 to 3 years.

Both the operators have announced that users who are currently using the 4G SIM will not have to buy a new sim for 5G. Their current SIM will support the new network and connect to 5G once the network is available in their area. Let's take a detailed look at the 5G services provided by Jio and Airtel and their 5G roll plan and availability.

Jio 5G and Airtel 5G Plus are available in these cities

For the initial launch, Jio didn't target many cities and rolled out 5G services in 4 cities. However, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has now made the Jio 5G services live in five Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi and Chennai. Jio has also launched the 5G-powered WI-FI service in Nathdwara. Jio is planning to cover more prominent cities by the end of this year and PAN India will roll out by 2023.

On the other hand, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in eight cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Chennai, Siliguri, Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The telecom operator is expected to reach more cities by December. Airtel is aiming to provide 5G network PAN India in 2 to 3 years.

We also checked upon users who have already received the 5G services in their smartphones. In Delhi, many users, including a member of the India Today Tech team, received 5G support on his Samsung Galaxy smartphone in Delhi. It is expected that soon all the users residing in the above-mentioned cities will get the 5G network in their 5G smartphones.

Jio 5G and Airtel 5G Plus supported smartphones

Almost all the 5G supported smartphones are compatible with the Jio and Airtel 5G networks. 5G smartphones which are not supporting the network are getting the OTA (over-the-air) updates. Once the OTA updates are launched by all the manufacturers, the devices will start supporting the available 5G network.

While OnePlus and Nothing Phones have started receiving OTA updates . Apple is expected to roll out support for 5G for iPhones in December.

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G Plus: Which is better

Well, both the telecom operators have shown good speed on their 5G networks during the 5G launch at IMC 2022. Both the telecom operators have also set up different strategies for the roll out. However, there is a difference in 5G technology.

Reliance Jio has a 5G SA (standalone) technology, while Airtel has a 5G NSA (non-standalone). While 5G SA is independent and doesn't require a 4G core technology, 5G NSA used by Airtel depends on the 4G core. While both systems can give good 5G speeds, Jio 's 5G SA will enable more use cases in comparison to Airtel's 5G NSA.

