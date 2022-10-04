Jio 5G Welcome Offer announced: unlimited data, 1gbps speed, available cities, and how to get it

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of 5G services in 4 cities starting Dussehra, i.e tomorrow, October 5. These cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The telecom operator has also announced Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps+ speed. Currently, Jio has announced beta trials for its 5G services, which means not everyone will be able to get access to Jio 5G network.

Now, if you live in any of these 4 cities and have a 5G smartphone, chances are that you will be able to avail the Jio 5G Welcome Offer. The company hasn't announced any 5G plans for now, which possibly means that under the Welcome Offer, Jio users with a 5G phone will be able to get access to free 5G service. To recall, when the company launched 4G services in 2017, it announced the Welcome Offer under which users were able to get free access to 4G until the official plans were announced. It is likely that Jio will follow the same strategy even this time.

What is Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

Under the Jio 5G Welcome Offer, the telecom operator will offer unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps+ speed.

How to get Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

It is possible that people living in 4 cities with a 5G smartphone will automatically get upgraded to the Jio 5G Welcome Offer. So, users will possibly need not follow any procedure to upgrade to the Welcome Offer.

How is eligible for Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

It is likely that people living in 4 cities Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi with a 5G smartphone will get access to Jio 5G Welcome Offer.

Is Jio 5G Welcome Offer available for free?

For now, yes. Eligible users will be able to get unlimited Jio 5G for free, atleast until Jio announces 5G plans. The company hasn't launched any Jio 5G plans yet.

Do you need a new SIM to use Jio 5G?

If you have a 5G smartphone, you do not need a new SIM to use 5G.