Jio 5G Welcome Offer invite still not available? Here’s how to get it and use 5G free of cost

Jio 5G is now available across major cities in India including Delhi, Pune, Gurugram, Bengalruru and in all 33-district headquarters of Gujarat. In all these cities, Jio has assured that users will be able to use 5G services on an invitational basis. The telecom operator will be sending a Jio 5G invite with Welcome offer to allow users to connect with the new fifth generation network connectivity. It further claims that users who will receive the Jio 5G welcome offer will get fast internet speed with an average download speed of at least 500Mbps.

Dubbed as Jio True 5G, the 5G network connectivity is now deployed across 50 cities. Here is the list of cities which have received 5G connectivity by Jio.

Jio 5G eligible cities

Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and in all 33-district headquarters of Gujarat.

So, Jio users who are living in these cities can use 5G with up to 1Gbps download speed on select smartphones after getting the Jio Welcome Offer portal.

Jio 5G Welcome offer

During the launch of 5G in October, Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio 5G will be initially available in beta mode and only users with the Jio 5G Welcome offer will be able to connect with the faster network.

Users who have a 5G smartphone with the latest system support for the Jio 5G will receive the Jio Welcome offer, which includes unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speeds in the Jio 5G network area. The telecom also assured that users will not have to buy any new SIM for 5G as their existing 4G SIM will support the fifth-gen network.

However, to use 5G, users will have to make sure that they have an active plan of Rs 239 or above.

Jio will be sending the Welcome offer invite on My Jio app. Many team members of India Today Tech also received the welcome offer and got a notification for the same through SMS and WhatsApp. The invite message reads, "YOU HAVE TRUE 5G ! Your number has received the Jio Welcome Offer. You can use TRULY UNLIMITED 5G data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost."

How to activate Jio 5G in your smartphone

If you are living in Jio 5G eligible cities and have received the Jio welcome offer, follow these steps to connect to the new network-