Jio 5G will work only on these bands: check if your smartphone supports them

Reliance has started to roll out its Jio 5G services in select cities. For now, Jio 5G is available in 4 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The operator has confirmed to bring the 5G services pan India by December 2023. Notably, even if 5G is available in your city, it doesn't mean that all 5G smartphones will be able to connect to Jio 5G network. As per the latest reports, select 5G phones with certain bands will only be able to support 5G services from Jio.

Jio previously said that it will inform its customers about the launch date of 5G services in their respective cities as and when it is available. You can also check them by visiting the MyJio app and website. However, if you are living in a city where Jio has already launched the 5G service and is still not able to connect to the network, then you have to check for your phone's compatibility. Here is the list of Jio 5G-supported bands along with 5G smartphones that will support Jio 5G.

5G bands supported by Jio

For the time being, only three brands will be able to support Jio 5G:

n28

n78

n258

In case you are planning to buy a 5G phone, you should check the bands a smartphone supports and if it will support Jio 5G services. Below, you can check the list of phones that come with support for one of the three bands and can run Jio 5G smoothly.

Smartphones with Jio 5G support

Realme phones

Realme 8s 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7pro 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT ME

Realme GT NEO2

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme 9 SE

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 pro

Realme GT NEO3

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 pro

Xiaomi phones

Mi 10

Mi 10i

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Mi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Mi 11T Pro

Mi 11i HyperCharge

Redimi Note 10T

Redimi Note 11 Pro Plus

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Mi 12 Pro

Mi 11i

Redimi 11 Prime

Poco F4 5G

Poco X4 pro

Redmi K50i



Oppo phones

Oppo Reno5G Pro

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo F19 Pro Plus

Oppo A53

Oppo A74

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 pro

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G



iQOO phones

iQOO7

iQOO 3 5G

iQOO7 Legend

iQOO Z3

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Z6

iQOO 9T



Vivo phones

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21e

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo IQOO Z5 5G

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo T1 PRO

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo Y55 5G

Vivo Y55s 5G



Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2

Samsung Galaxy F42

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy M52

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M13



OnePlus phones

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9pro

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus 10 PRO 5G

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus 9R



Apple iPhones

Apple iPhone models are yet to receive the 5G update. The list of models with one of the three bands support -- iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE-2022, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max will connect to Jio 5G network after getting the software update.

Notably, some of the OEMs are yet to push OTA updates to connect phones to the Jio 5G network. So, if you have a 5G phone and the device is not supporting the network, wait for the update to be pushed by the brand.