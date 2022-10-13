Jio 5G will work only on these bands: check if your smartphone supports them

Reliance has started to roll out its Jio 5G services in select cities. For now, Jio 5G is available in 4 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The operator has confirmed to bring the 5G services pan India by December 2023. Notably, even if 5G is available in your city, it doesn't mean that all 5G smartphones will be able to connect to Jio 5G network. As per the latest reports, select 5G phones with certain bands will only be able to support 5G services from Jio.
Jio previously said that it will inform its customers about the launch date of 5G services in their respective cities as and when it is available. You can also check them by visiting the MyJio app and website. However, if you are living in a city where Jio has already launched the 5G service and is still not able to connect to the network, then you have to check for your phone's compatibility. Here is the list of Jio 5G-supported bands along with 5G smartphones that will support Jio 5G.
For the time being, only three brands will be able to support Jio 5G:
In case you are planning to buy a 5G phone, you should check the bands a smartphone supports and if it will support Jio 5G services. Below, you can check the list of phones that come with support for one of the three bands and can run Jio 5G smoothly.
Realme phones
Xiaomi phones
Oppo phones
iQOO phones
Vivo phones
Samsung phones
OnePlus phones
Apple iPhones
Apple iPhone models are yet to receive the 5G update. The list of models with one of the three bands support -- iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE-2022, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max will connect to Jio 5G network after getting the software update.
Notably, some of the OEMs are yet to push OTA updates to connect phones to the Jio 5G network. So, if you have a 5G phone and the device is not supporting the network, wait for the update to be pushed by the brand.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today