Jio adds 42 lakh new users in June, Airtel gains only 7.9 lakh new users

As per TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) latest report, Mukesh-Ambani-headed Reliance Jio gained 4.2 million (42 lakh) users in the month of June. So much so that the company beat its rivals by big numbers. As per the report, Airtel also gained some new users but not as many as Jio.



The TRAI report showed that Airtel added around 8 lakh users (7,93,132 to be more specific) in June. Other telecom operators, including MTNL, BSNL and Vi (Vodafone-idea), in contrast, lost some customers.



As per the report, there were 114.739 crore wireless users by the end of June compared to 114.550 crore at the end of May. The report also stated that 90 per cent of the market share for the wireless telecom services is occupied by private access service providers while only 10 per cent of the market shares are in the hands of PSU access service providers like BSNL and MTNL. Notably, BSNL has reportedly lost 13 lakh users in June and has around 11.152 crore wireless users.



By the end of June, Reliance Jio recorded a net increase of 42 lakh wireless users. In total, Jio has 41.3 crore subscribers, which makes it capture around 36 per cent of the market. Next comes Airtel, which lagged behind with a net growth of 7.9 lakh wireless users.



Airtel currently has approximately 36.2 crore wireless users in India. It should be noted that although the telecom giant has registered just a 0.22 per cent growth on a monthly basis in new users, it still holds 31.63 per cent of the market.



Reliance Jio and Airtel, the two leading telecom operators in India, are the only ones experiencing growth in terms of customer base. Vi, on the other hand, which is the third largest telecom giant with a total user base of 25.6 crore, saw a decline of 18 lakh wireless subscribers in the same period.

