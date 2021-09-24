Jio adds maximum wireless subscribers in July, BSNL leads in adding wired broadband customers, as per TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its subscriber addition data for July 2021. Jio has again recorded the highest net additions in wireless subscriptions this month followed by Airtel with 65.1 lakh and 19.4 lakh subscribers respectively. Vodafone Idea lost 14.3 lakh subscribers while government-owned telcos BSNL and MTNL lost 10.2 lakh and 5,847 subscribers respectively. Reliance Jio holds a wireless user base of approx 44.3 crore as of July 31st, Airtel a subscriber base of 35.4 crore, and Vodafone-Idea has 27.2 crore subscribers.



Coming to the market share of the telcos in the wireless segment, the private service providers had 90.09 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers while BSNL and MTNL had a market share of 9.91 per cent. Reliance Jio had 37.34 per cent of the market share, Airtel had 29.83 per cent of the market share and Vodafone Idea had 22.91 per cent of the market share.



TRAI noted that during the month of July, telecom operators had received 10.99 million requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). Airtel had the maximum proportion of its active wireless subscribers at 97.74 per cent and MTNL had the minimum proportion of active subscribers at 19.81 per cent during the same period. All states except Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, North East, Karnataka, Delhi and Kolkata saw growth in their wireless subscribers in July.







BSNL leads in adding wired broadband customers



The number of wireline subscribers increased from 21.74 million at the end of June 2021 to 22.61 million at the end of July 2021. BSNL saw the maximum number of net additions in wireline subscribers which were over 5 lakh. This was followed by Jio at almost half, 2.5 lakh subscribers. Airtel and Vodafone Idea followed with around 1lakh and eleven thousand net additions respectively. The market share in wireline subscribers between PSUs and private access providers was close at 47.93 per cent and 52.07 per cent respectively.

The top five service providers in broadband were Reliance Jio with 446.68 million subscribers, Airtel with 201.77 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 123.97 million subscribers, BSNL with 24.26 million subscribers, and Atria Convergence with 1.93 million subscribers. These service providers constituted 98.77 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July 2021.

As on 31st July 2021, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL with 5.83 million subscribers, Airtel with 3.54 million subscribers, Jio with 3.47 million subscribers, Atria Convergence Technologies with 1.93 million subscribers and Hathway Cable and Datacom with 1.07 million subscribers. The top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio with 443.61 million subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 198.23 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 123.97 million subscribers, BSNL with 17.89 million subscribers and Tikona Infinet with 0.31 million subscribers.