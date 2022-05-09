Jio, Airtel new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Here is the full list

Two of the most popular telecom operators in the country Reliance Jio and Airtel have introduced new prepaid plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription plan. New Jio and Airtel plans are already listed on the company website and mobile application for all circles. These recharge plans will allow users to watch all IPL 2022 matches, movies, shows, and news free of cost.

Jio already offers several prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, including Rs 499, Rs 2999, Rs 1066, Rs 799, Rs 4199, and Rs 601. The operator launches four new plans with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

New Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

-Jio Rs 151 This is a data add-on plan and doesn't offer calling or SMS benefits. Users get a total of 8GB of data and last as long as the existing recharge plan lasts. The additional benefit is the Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

-Jio Rs 333 - The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB daily data. All these benefits come with a validity of 28 days. Notably, once the data gets exhausted, the speed drops to 64Kbps. There ofcourse comes Disney Hotstar free mobile subscription as well.

-Jio Rs 583 - The third new Disney plan from Jio is priced at Rs 583 and offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB data per day. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days and is available in all circles.

-Rs Jio 783 The plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day and free Disney+ Hotstar but offers a validity period of 84 days.

New Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel also launched two new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, worth Rs 399 and Rs 839.

-Airtel Rs 399 plan The plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls to any network. It also offers free three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, one-month free Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7 Circle and more. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

-Airtel Rs 839 plan The prepaid plan 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months, Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, Rs 100 FASTag cashback and more. All these benefits come with a validity period of 84 days.