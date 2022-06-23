Jio, Airtel, Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500 with up to 2 months of validity

Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer a lot of prepaid plans to customers with different benefits. There are several recharge plans under Rs 500. Do keep in mind that no telecom operator is offering full plans with 60 days of validity and one gets prepaid packs with 56 days of validity, which is close to 2 months. With a longer validity period, customers will have to sacrifice data benefits if their budget is under Rs 500. Keep reading to find some of the best prepaid recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi.

Jio prepaid recharge plan under Rs 500

There is a Rs 479 prepaid recharge plan from Jio that comes with unlimited voice call benefits to any network as well as 100 SMS per day. One gets 1.5GB of daily data, which means that users are getting a total of 84GB of data on a monthly basis. Reliance Jio doesn't have a recharge plan with up to 2 months of validity and 2GB of daily data under Rs 500 price range. The Rs 479 prepaid plan will remain valid for 56 days once you purchase it. The pack also includes free access to JioTV app and JioCinema app.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan under Rs 500

Airtel also offers a similar plan, but provides more benefits than Reliance Jio. There is a Rs 479 prepaid recharge plan that packs 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. One even gets three months of free access to Apollo. Other benefits include free access to Wynk Music app and HelloTunes. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Vi prepaid recharge plan under Rs 500

Vi (Vodafone Idea) also has a Rs 479 prepaid pack with slightly different benefits. It includes a 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 56 days. One also gets free night data without limits from 12:00AM to 6:00AM. Your weekdays' data also gets carried forwarded to Saturday-Sunday. Additionally, Vodafone is also giving up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost.