Jio and Airtel prepaid plans offer prepaid plans with cashback and free data coupons, check all offers

Jio had introduced a cashback offer on some prepaid plans in September. According to Jio's website, the offer is still valid. These plans can be accessed by users getting their recharges done from the My Jio app or Jio's website. Jio's cashback offer is valid on plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 555 and Rs 599. Jio is giving a cashback of Rs 50, Rs 111 and Rs 120 on these plans respectively and they will now be priced at Rs 199, Rs 444 and Rs 479.

Customers who recharge their prepaid numbers with these three plans will get 20 per cent cashback and can start redeeming cashback from Jio Mart, Reliance Digital, Jio recharge, and other services.

Jio's Rs 249 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, up to 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 555 plan gives Rs 1.5GB per day with 84-day validity and other the same benefits as the Rs 249 plan. The Rs 599 plan offers a 2GB per day benefit with 84 days validity and other standard benefits like 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. All these three plans also come with app subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud.

Airtel has prepaid plans that offer data coupons with additional data to users. The free data coupons will be given to Airtel select customers who fulfill the eligibility. Users will be intimated through SMS if they win the data coupons on their Airtel number with coupons available in the 'My Coupons' section of the app for activation and claim. Airtel noted that there is no limit to the numbers of daily winners, but one user can be judged winner only once throughout the offer period.

Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan gives 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS for a 28-day validity. The plan also offers Airtel XStream services with free HelloTunes. The free data coupon here will offer 2 coupons of 1GB data each which will be valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 599 plan comes with a free annual Mobile subscription to Disney+ HotStar. The prepaid plan brings 3GB of data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS for a 28-day validity. The plan also offers Airtel XStream services with free HelloTunes. This plan will bring with it 4 coupons of 1GB data each which will be valid for 56 days.

Other listed plans eligible under the Free Data Coupons offer that give 2 coupons of 1GB each come at Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349 and Rs 398. Prepaid plans at Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 558 also bring the free recharge coupons. These plans bring 4 coupons of 1GB data each which will be valid for 56 days. Prepaid plans at Rs 598 and Rs 698 can get 6 coupons of 1GB data each valid for 84 days.



